Books of condolence open across West Lothian for Tam Dalyell

The flags at West Lothian Civic Centre were lowered to half-mast on Friday as a mark of respect to former MP and Father of the House Tam Dalyell.

Books of condolence have also been opened across West Lothian so that local people can also share their memories and leave messages for Tam Dalyell’s family.

The books are located at Linlithgow Burgh Halls, Bathgate Partnership Centre, West Lothian Civic Centre, Whitburn Burgh Halls, Strathbrock Partnership Centre, Armadale Customer Information Centre and Fauldhouse Partnership Centre.

The flags at West Lothian Civic Centre will be lowered again on the day of Mr Dalyell’s funeral.

Provost Tom Kerr said: “Tam Dalyell was widely acknowledged as an intelligent, independent-minded politician and he was well-known in West Lothian and admired by those who met him. On behalf of the people of West Lothian I would like convey our deepest condolences to Tam’s family and friends.”

Leader of West Lothian Council, John McGinty said: “On behalf of everyone associated with West Lothian Council I would first like to express my sincere condolences to Tam’ s family, in particular his wife Kathleen, at this very sad time.

“Tam was a man of outstanding and extraordinary talent and a political giant both in West Lothian and across the UK.

“Persuasive, highly intelligent and a man of outstanding integrity, his contribution to West Lothian, his constituents and the wider UK political landscape was immense. He will be sadly missed and mourned by us all.”

Tam Dalyell was a Member of Parliament for West Lothian from 1962 to 1983 and Linlithgow 1983 to 2005.

Tam became Father of the House in 2001, the term that has by tradition been unofficially bestowed on certain members of some legislatures, most notably the House of Commons in the United Kingdom.