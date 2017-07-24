Boris Johnson compares Maori greeting to ‘Glasgow kiss’

Have your say

Boris Johnson has joked that a traditional Maori greeting could be misinterpreted as a headbutt during a visit to New Zealand.

The Foreign Secretary was taught a Maori greeting called a hongi - in which people press noses together - by inhabitants of Kaikoura during an official visit to the South Pacific nation.

Referring to a headbutt, Mr Johnson joked the hongi “might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasgow”.

Mr Johnson is visiting New Zealand for two days as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with the former colony amid a broader reshaping of its global relationships as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Trade, foreign policy and international security were on the agenda for the Foreign Secretary’s trip.

He visited the South Island town of Kaikoura on Monday, which was struck by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in November that killed two people.

He thanked townsfolk for looking after tourists, including 200 Britons, following the quake.