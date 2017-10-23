Bute House closed for unplanned ‘essential works’

Nicola Sturgeon’s official residence in Edinburgh has been closed to enable unscheduled ‘essential works’ to be carried out.

Bute House, a striking 18th century town house in the Capital’s historic Charlotte Square, was shut after routine monitoring revealed urgent ceiling repairs were required in the A-listed building.

Nicola Sturgeon and Brexit minister Mike Russell pose for a picture at the entrance to Bute House, which has been home to First Ministers since 1999

The Scotsman understands ‘visible damage’ was discovered and the property was closed to staff at the end of last week. Due to the Scottish Parliament being in recess, the First Minister was not in residence at the time.

Ms Sturgeon will use hotel accommodation in the city until a more permanent replacement is arranged.

Meetings of the Scottish Cabinet will take place at St Andrew’s House on Calton Hill for the duration of the repair works, which are likely to take several months.

Bute House was one of the last projects overseen by celebrated Georgian architect Robert Adam and is a key part of the New Town World Heritage Site.

Neil Baxter, secretary of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, said the building and the wider Charlotte Square were of the “highest architectural importance to Scotland and the wider world”.

“There is no question that the Georgian buildings that make up the New Town, including Bute House, are of special importance,” he said.

“But Charlotte Square in particular, because of the work of Robert Adam, is something unique.

“Old buildings do shift - so if cracks are discovered they are quite right to close the building to undertake repairs.”

The repairs, which have been advised by the building’s conservationists, are being coordinated by Historic Environment Scotland and are expected to be completed over the winter months.

Bute House, which is owned by the National Trust for Scotland, was formerly the grace-and-favour residence of the Secretary of State for Scotland.

It was handed over for use by the First Minister following devolution in 1999.

Charlotte Square is one of Adam’s best known works. Born in Kirkcaldy, he had one of the most celebrated architectural careers in modern British history, his work inspiring countless imitators across Europe and North America.

He almost single-handedly ushered in an era of neoclassical refinement at a time when high society was still in thrall to Palladio.

Charlotte Square, including Bute House, was commissioned in 1791 by Edinburgh town council as the impressive culmination of the ambitious New Town project.

Several buildings on the square were donated to the National Trust for Scotland in 1956 by John Crichton-Stuart, sixth Marquess of Bute, on the death of his father as part of a settlement of inheritance taxes.

