Calls for notorious Prestonhill quarry pond to be filled in

Calls have been made to drain a notorious quarry pond in Fife after a school teacher died while scuba diving at the site.

Kelda Henderson’s body was recovered by police frogmen on Monday morning after she failed to surface during an organised dive with friends at the disused Prestonhill quarry in Inverkeithing on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, a mother-of-one, was a teacher at George Heriot’s in Edinburgh.

The tragedy comes two years after 18-year-old John McKay drowned at the quarry in 2015, while Cameron Lancaster, also 18, was killed after jumping into the quarry the previous year.

Now an online petition is calling for the water to be drained from the privately-owned site to prevent more fatalities.

“How many lives must be lost before someone takes action?” said Alison Drummond Carnegie, who set up the petition yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with all involved, past and present. It’s the worst feeling seeing a helicopter searching in the night sky in the quarry. Please empty the place and fill it in.”

Prestonhill is popular with scuba diving clubs from across Scotland.

But many locals have called for the site to be sealed off to put an end to the tradition of people jumping from the cliff edge into the 30ft deep water below.

In 2015, Fife Council pledged to re-erect fencing around the pond and signage advising people not to enter the water, which is littered with debris including cars and rolls of discarded wiring.

Councillor Alice McGarry, whose ward includes Prestonhill, said the quarry site had recently been acquired by a consortium who intend to lodge a planning application to build houses on part of the land.

There are also plans to establish a diving centre at the quarry pond.

“Local people would probably welcome the retention of the quarry as a safe diving space as part of a wider development,” she said.

“The quarry, at the moment, lures people in as they think it’s a safe space. But within 20 yards there is the Firth of Forth and all its cliffs, which people can use irresponsibly.

“Divers are using the pond in a responsible manner.

“It’s a very complex site. Who would fill in the quarry? It’s not council-owned. The cliff face is equally dangerous. It could take years to infill. It’s not a feasible proposition, even if there was a plan put forward by private developers.”