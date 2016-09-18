Campaigners hold events to mark anniversary of indyref

A number of events have been held across Scoland to mark the second anniversary of the 2014 independence referendum.

Many pro-independence events have been held in an attempt to raise support for a second independence referendum.

Thousands of Scottish Independence supporters have shown their support for independence accross the weekend. Picture; SWNS

A rally was held in George Square yesterday, with a second rally at Glasgow Green today. Spealers at the Glasgow Green rally included SNP MP and deputy leadership candidate Tommy Sheppard.

Actress Elaine C Smith also hosted a meeting of the “Scottish Independence Convention” in Glasgow, with speakers including MSPs Jeane Freeman and Ross Greer.

Rallies were also held in other parts of the country such as Inverness and Oban. A subsequent rally is also being planned in Edinburgh at a later date this week.

In 2014, 55% of viters in Scotland voted “No” to independence, however, a recent poll has shown that support in increasing for independence. Pro-Union supporters have used the anniversary called for the chance of a second referndum to be prevented.

Scottish Independence supporters in Glasgow Green. Picture; SWNS

Indeed, former-First Minister, ALex Salmond has predicted that a second referendum will be held by 2018.

The SNP recently launched a “new conversation” on independence for Scotland following the decision to leave the EU.

