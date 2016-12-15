Creative Scotland hit by funding cut in Scottish Government budget

National arts agency Creative Scotland has been targeted for funding cuts in the Scottish Government’s budget.

The quango has lost out for the second year in a row while funding has been protected for performing arts companies like the National Theatre of Scotland and Scottish Opera.

The National Galleries of Scotland and National Museums of Scotland have also had their funding ring-fenced in the new culture budget.

Half a million pounds has been cut from the funding pot for Creative Scotland and other non-national organsations.

The Scottish Government said it had protected Creative Scotland’s funding “as far as possible.” But it would not say exactly how much the quango's funding had been cut by.

Creative Scotland’s funding cut is likely to dismay film industry leaders who have been demanding more resources for the screet sector, which the quango has overall responsibility for.

The government’s budget document states: “We will continue to support the growth of our screen sector and our creative industries. The Scottish Government is committed to delivering an improved service to the screen sector, working with a range of bodies to create and sustain the conditions for investment and growth. To enhance support for the sector, a dedicated screen unit will be set up within Creative Scotland in the next year.

“Scotland values its creative talent and provides opportunities for that talent to develop and thrive.

“Our continued investment in the arts and culture through Creative Scotland and the five national performing companies will help ensure that Scotland’s unique culture reaches a wide audience at home and abroad.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “We have protected Creative Scotland’s grant-in-aid as far as possible for the culture, screen and creative industries organisations it supports.”

A spokeswoman for Creative Scotland said: “Our board will meet next week to respond to this budget announcement and agree our high level budget for 2017/18. “Further communications will be issued as appropriate after that.

“As always, we continue to work closely with the Scottish Government to ensure that the arts, screen and creative industries in Scotland are confident, connected and thriving.”