David Davis wins over nationalists at Alex Salmond Fringe show

Tory Brexit Secretary David Davis today won a warm reception from an audience of independence supporters with a tale about the Prime Minister's lack of humour at Alex Salmond's Fringe show.

The MP, referred to as a "friend" by Salmond, drew gasps when he was unveiled as the first guest for the start of the sell-out run Alex Salmond...Unleashed at Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms.

Salmond told his audience that Davis was on course to be Britain's "next Prime Minister."

The pair have been friends dating back to their work together on the campaign to bring former Prime Minister Tony Blair to account over the war in Iraq.

Mr Davis repeatedly joked that the appearance could "ruin my career" as he was introduced to the crowd by the former First Minister.

A 30 minute question and answer session between the pair, saw Salmond tease Davis about replacing Theresa may in Downing Street, insisting he was the favourite ahead of other candidates like Jacob-Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson

"That's the most dangerous place to be" Mr Davis joked.

Referring to his defeat to David Cameron in the 2005 race for the Tory top job, he added: "I'm really a very bad leadership campaigner."

Mr Davis also revealed that he was given a choice by Mrs May about what his title would be when she called on him to head up the Brexit negotiations last year.

"It could either be Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union, or Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

"I'm afraid I was a victim of my own sense of humour and said it's got to be Exiting - then it can be Department X."

Referring to the Prime Minister's reaction, he added: "Not a thing.."

The anecdote prompted laughter among the crowd present, as Salmond joked: "Are you saying the Prime Minister doesn't have a sense of humour?"

Davis laughed: "I told you what this would do to my career."