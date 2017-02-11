David Tennant voices support for Scottish independence

David Tennant has said he would back Scottish independence in a second referendum.

The 45-year-old Dr Who and Broadchurch star, who previously kept quiet on the issue, branded everything Brexit-related “depressing”, but said he did not expect people to listen to what he said.

I think if Scotland goes again for a referendum, they should go independent David Tennant

Speaking to The Times Magazine, he said: “And I’m now at the point where I think if Scotland goes again for a referendum, they should go independent.

Tennant added: “Politically, I think we’re in for quite a dark time.”

Tennant explained that, while it was inevitable his personal views would surface during interviews, they were no more important than someone else’s.

Around the time of the last vote for independence, Tennant, who was born in Bathgate, West Lothian, reportedly said it was not for him to have an opinion as he no longer considered himself to be Scottish.

In the September 2014 Scottish independence referendum the country voted by a margin of around 55 per cent to 45 per cent to stay part of the United Kingdom.

But there have been calls for a second referendum after Scots voted to remain in the EU last year, contrary to the popular vote across the rest of Britain.

