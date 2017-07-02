Donald Trump ‘could make flying visit to Scotland’

UK government officials are readying themselves for a brief visit by Donald Trump - including a likely unscheduled stop-off at his Menie golf resort.

Senior Westminster officials have said they are preparing for US president Mr Trump to visit the UK en route to Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14.

However, according to the Sunday Times newspaper, any visit by Mr Trump to Downing Street would likely only be confirmed 24 hours prior, therefore limiting the possibility of anti-Trumo demonstrators disrupting the visit.

A White House source told the newspaper: “There is a window of opportunity for the president to visit Britain when he is in Europe later this month.

“It is likely it will be hastily arranged and it is possible no official confirmation of his visit will be given until at least 24 hours before to stop any large-scale protests against his visit from being mobilised.”

A Westminster source said that no requests for a visit had been put in place by White House officials, but that they were ‘aware it might happen’, adding: “We expect [Mr Trump] to go to his golf course. We are aware he might want to see the prime minister.”

But any trip to the UK by Mr Trump is expected to be treated as largely informal, and not approached in the same manner as a scheduled state visit.

