Ex-Scotsman editor John McLellan elected as Edinburgh councillor

Former Evening News editor John McLellan was elected for the Tories in Craigentinny/Duddingston with more votes than any other candidate.

The ward increased from three to four seats.

And the SNP had fielded three candidates but only newcomer Ian Campbell was elected, meaning defeat for planning vice-convener Alex Lunn, and new candidate Mridul Wadhwa.

And there was a gain for the Greens with their candidate Alex Staniforth.

Labour’s Joan Griffiths was re-elected, but party colleague Lyndsay Martin failed to win a seat.

Mr McLellan, who had two spells editing the News - from 1997 until 2002 and from 2004 until 2009 - also served as editor of Scotland on Sunday and The Scotsman before becoming director of communications for the Scottish Conservatives in 2012. The following year he moved to be director of the Scottish Newspaper Society.