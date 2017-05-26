Former Greens leader backs Labour’s Ian Murray in Edinburgh South

A former leader of the Scottish Greens has urged voters in one of Scotland’s most marginal constituencies to back the Labour candidate at the general election.

Robin Harper, who became the first Green parliamentarian in the UK when elected to Holyrood in 1999, is urging fellow residents in Edinburgh South to vote for Ian Murray on June 8.

The backing of Harper will be viewed as a major boost by Murray’s team as Labour looks to win voter floating voters in the constituency, which is viewed as a target by the SNP and Conservatives.

Edinburgh South was the only seat won by Labour north of the border at the last general election.

The former Greens leader said that as his party was not standing a candidate he will be backing Mr Murray, describing him as a ‘first class representative’ and a ‘very sensible and hard working MP’.

The Greens are only standing in three seats across Scotland, and current Green co-convener Patrick Harvie has also previously said voters should consider backing Mr Murray in Edinburgh South.

Mr Murray said: “I’m very humbled and delighted that local resident Robin Harper has urged Green supporters to vote for me in Edinburgh South on June 8.

“As a pro-Union Green politician, Robin knows it’s a two horse race in Edinburgh South and it is only Labour that can beat the SNP.

“Labour is the only party that represents what the majority of people in Edinburgh South want – Scotland in the UK with the closest possible ties to Europe.

“The Tories just aren’t at the races in Edinburgh South, while the SNP offer nothing but division and decline.

“By voting for me on June 8, voters in Edinburgh South will be backing a candidate with superb environmental credentials who will fight tirelessly against the SNP’s plans for an unwanted and divisive second independence referendum and a Tory hard Brexit.”