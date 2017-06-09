General Election 2017: SNP losses in Scotland

The Tories and Labour have both taken seats from the SNP as results are declared across Scotland.

SNP depute leader Angus Robertson was the highest profile casualty as he lost his Moray seat to the Conservatives. Mr Robertson, who was the party’s leader at Westminster, was beaten by former MSP and referee Douglas Ross by 18,478 votes to 22,637.

The Tories also took Angus and Ochil & Perthshire South from the SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

READ MORE: Live blog - results from across Scotland

Veteran nationalist Mike Weir ousted by the Conservatives in Angus, a seat he had held since 2001. He was defeated by Kirstene Hair, who took more than 45% of the vote.

The Conservatives increased their share of the vote in Angus by just over 16% - while Nicola Sturgeon’s party saw its support slump by almost the same amount.

After the result was declared, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson showed her delight on Twitter, saying: “Yass! Well done.”

The result came after an exit poll suggested the SNP could lose 22 seats across Scotland.

The nationalists had swept the board in 2015, winning 56 of the 59 seats up for grabs.

But the first result in Scotland this time went to Labour, with the party winning Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Gerard Killen claimed the seat for Jeremy Corbyn’s party with 19,101 votes, defeating the SNP’s Margaret Ferrier, who won the constituency in 2015 but who polled 18,836 votes this time round.

READ MORE: David Mundell says ‘The SNP’s bubble has burst’

After being elected, Mr Killen declared: “This result is a rejection of austerity and a rejection of a divisive second independence referendum.

“Above all this result is a vote for a progressive manifesto and a fresh start for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said on Twitter she was “utterly thrilled” for Mr Killen, adding that he will be “an outstanding MP”.

Labour’s Paul Sweeney took Glasgow North East from the SNP.

Following the result, Conservative Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “It’s becoming increasingly clear the SNP bubble has burst.”

He told BBC Scotland: “In the last two elections, the Scottish Parliament and council elections, the SNP vote has been down and that has been replicated tonight.

“It’s very clear why that is. People across Scotland don’t want another divisive independence referendum and Nicola Sturgeon has gone from being a figurehead in Scotland to being somebody that ordinary voters across Scotland deeply dislike.”

Mr Mundell said he is “very positive” about how the Tories will perform, saying: “I think we’re going to make significant progress across Scotland.

“I think we’re going to see a pattern emerge, that pattern will be increased Conservative support and a decrease in SNP support.”

In Paisley and Renfrewshire South, the SNP’s Mhairi Black was re-elected with 16,964 votes - although the party’s support in the seat fell by 10%.

Ms Black became the youngest MP when she won the seat in 2015 at the age of 20, ousting then Labour shadow foreign secretary Douglas Alexander.

Gavin Newlands has held the neighbouring Paisley and Renfrewshire North seat for the SNP.