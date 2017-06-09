General Election 2017: UK heading for hung parliament

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election is set to result in a hung parliament, according to the latest forecasts.

With 465 of the 650 results declared, the Conservatives were predicted to be the largest party with 321 seats - a drop of nine, and five short of an absolute majority.

Jeremy Corbyn, right, gestures toward Labour's Emily Thornberry after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London. Picture: AP

Jeremy Corbyn’s resurgent Labour party is forecast to take 260 seats, with the SNP in third place despite dropping to 34 seats.

The Lib Dems would be next in line with 13 seats and the Democratic Unionist Party fifth on 10, according to the latest prediction.

The forecast is based on an extrapolation from the total vote shares received by the parties from the results in so far, estimating the number of seats that would change hands on a uniform swing.

But the forecast will change and become increasingly reliable as more results come in.