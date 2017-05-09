Greens will stand in Edinburgh North & Leith

THE Greens today announced they will stand in only one seat in the Capital at the general election.

And they named engineer Lorna Slater as candidate for Edinburgh North and Leith.

The seat, traditionally a Labour stronghold, was won by the SNP’s Deidre Brock at the last election two years ago with a majority of 5597.

Alys Mumford, co-convenor of Edinburgh Greens, said: “This is an unnecessary election. It has everything to do with the Conservative Party digging itself out of its Brexit mess and the scandal of its MPs’ alleged election spending; and nothing to do with what is in the best interests of the country. It is also the only election to use the “first-past-the-post” voting system which is decades past its sell-by date.

“After a successful council campaign in which Greens increased our vote share in Edinburgh and the number of councillors from five to eight, our members really want to get on with the vital community-based work to make Edinburgh a greener and fairer city.

“However, we know that people in the Capital want to hear a Green voice directly as part of the UK election. We also recognise that increasing number of people in Edinburgh expect to vote Green in any election and we want to ensure that at least some people have that opportunity. That is why we have decided to contest the seat of Edinburgh North and Leith.”

Ms Slater, who lives just off Leith Walk, said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the prospective Green candidate for Edinburgh North and Leith for the UK election. It is vital that the city hears a Green vision of the kind of country Scotland can be: one where there is a fracking-free, sustainable economy in which land and enterprise belongs to all, where housing and healthcare are human rights; and where everyone can take part in society.”