How leaders reacted to the General Election announcement

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has given her reaction to the election.

The announcement of a General election yesterday took many by surprise, provoking a number of different reactions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: “It will once again give people the opportunity to reject the Tories’ narrow, divisive agenda, as well as reinforcing the democratic mandate which already exists for giving the people of Scotland a choice on their future.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale: “We will work tirelessly to elect Jeremy Corbyn prime minister and deliver a Labour government.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie: “It is a chance to change the direction of the whole of the UK. Our optimistic agenda is pro-UK, pro-EU and progressive. We stand with the majority opinion in this country. At this election we will stand proud for a United Kingdom within the European single market. We will avoid a disastrous hard Brexit and keep Britain united. Liberal Democrats are the only party that can stop a Conservative majority across the UK.”

Scottish Green leader Patrick Harvie: “I’m sure that voters in Scotland will not allow this election to satisfy the whims of a dangerous hard-right party determined to damage our economy, public services and threaten our EU friends and neighbours who have made Scotland their home. Instead, we must reassert our choice for a fairer and more equal society.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: “Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.”

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson: “Only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives will ensure we get the strong leadership we need to get the best Brexit deal for the whole country. And only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives will send a strong message that we oppose the SNP’s divisive plan for a second referendum.”

Thick Of It writer Armando Iannucci: “18 to 24-year-olds. I beg you on my knees; register to vote, and then vote. A solid 18-24 vote will make a big difference.”