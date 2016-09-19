Ian Murray could return to Labour frontbench

Ian Murray could return as shadow Scottish Secretary if Labour approves plans to reintroduce elections to its front bench at Westminster.

The Edinburgh South MP, who resigned along with dozens of colleagues in protest at Mr Corbyn’s leadership, said he would consider putting his name forward and called on leader Jeremy Corbyn to work for party unity.

The proposal is seen as a response to Mr Corbyn’s likely victory when the result of the Labour leadership election is announced on Saturday. However, the leader has made a counter-proposal giving party members a say deciding the make-up of the shadow cabinet.

Mr Corbyn’s plan was dismissed as a bid to “deepen divisions” and cement his power by leadership rival Owen Smith.