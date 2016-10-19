Judges have retired to consider an appeal against eviction from the Scottish Parliament’s independence camp.

The camp which has been near the parliament building since last November has been given notice to quit. But the campaigners insist the move is against their human rights.

Campaigner Richard McFarlane told Lady Dorrian and her fellow judges Lord glennie and Lord Menzies yesterday that he didn’t recognise the legitimacy of the legal system.

The campers wish to remain on Holyrood grounds until Scotland is an independent country, saying that eviction would be an infringement on their human rights.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) argues that the group are camping without permission, endangering the political neutrality of the parliament estate.

One of the other appellants in the case, Richard McFarlane, called into quetsion the legitimacy of the Court of Session due to the return of Christ, who he said was a supporter of Scottish independence and had given permission for the camp to use his land.

The three judges will issue their decision at a later date.

