Kezia Dugdale joins Hillary Clinton campaign in New York

Scottish Labour leader and Lothian MSP Kezia Dugdale has flown to the United States to help in the closing stages of Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the White House.

After touching down, she tweeted: “Just arrived in New York to campaign for Hillary and against Trump’s poison for the next three days.”

It is understood she will be “phone banking” for the Democrats’ campaign and is also planning to meet strategists and pollsters with a view to helping reform Labour’s electoral machine.

A Labour spokesman dismissed criticism that Ms Dugdale had missed a national campaign day on Saturday about saving the NHS. He said: “It’s important that people do what they can to stop Donald Trump becoming president.”