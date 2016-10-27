Kezia Dugdale speaks out against complacency on gay rights

SCOTTISH Labour leader and Lothian MSP Kezia Dugdale has warned Scotland against complacency over gay rights as she was named Member of the Year at the Pink News awards.

She told the awards ceremony that while she had had a “hugely positive” experience in coming out, that was not the case for everyone.

“We like to say Scotland now has the gayest parliament in the world, that Scotland is a wonderful place to be gay. And for many it is, but we must guard against any sense of complacency. We know from our experience that it is often when people feel at their most insecure, their most threatened, that hate crime and intolerance comes to the fore. We saw that recently with the doubling in reported hate crimes.

“So we can’t lose sight of the battles that are still ahead – not just battling the discrimination that still exists in many schools and workplaces and the hate that still scars our communities, but in the fight for resources and support that we need to thrive.”