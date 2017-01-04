MSP apologises over tweet

An SNP MSP has apologised for causing any offence as he rejected accusations of “trivialising rape” in a comment he posted online which provoked criticism.

John Mason came under fire after responding to a post on Twitter about the Scottish independence referendum with the comment: “Marginal view was no to indy. We hope to change that. The girl does not always say yes first time!”

The comment sparked a backlash from other users and opposition parties, with Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale calling for an apology and for the SNP leadership to consider disciplinary action.

But the Glasgow Shettleston MSP insisted the comment was innocent and had referred only to “going out or getting married”.