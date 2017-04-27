MSP swears as he quotes Trainspotting at Scottish Parliament

A LOTHIAN MSP swore as he quoted Trainspotting at the Scottish Parliament.

Green member Andy Wightman was speaking during a debate on the Edinburgh Airport airspace consultation.

Andy Wightman

Referring to the way UK airspace is managed, he named Renton – played by Ewan McGregor in the film – before adding: “It’s a s**** state of affairs to be in.”

Amid laughter in the chamber, deputy presiding officer Linda Fabiani reminded members “that they should be careful about the language they use”.

It’s believed to be the third recorded use of the word “s****” in Scottish Parliament history.