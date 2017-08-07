Nicola Sturgeon responds to Michelle Thomson criticism of SNP

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is happy to have a discussion with former Edinburgh West SNP MP Michelle Thomson regarding membership - but not through the medium of the BBC.

The First Minister was responding to criticism levelled at the party’s leadership by Ms Thomson, relating to her suspension of the party after she was named in an investigation into alleged mortgage fraud.

Nicola Sturgeon, left, with Michelle Thomson on the campaign trail in April 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Ms Thomson told BBC Scotland over the weekend that she was disappointed with the SNP leadership’s handling of the affair, adding that it had been a ‘frightening, disturbing and alarming time’.

She said she was not given the chance speak directly with Ms Sturgeon, and said that an apology would be be fitting.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Clearly on some aspects, I would take a different view [to Ms Thomson].

“I regret very much that we were confronted with a situation where one of our newly-elected MPs was facing serious allegations - of course I regret that.

“It wasn’t a situation of my making, it wasn’t a situation clearly I would have chosen to be in.

“And I appreciate that what followed on that, the investigation that took place, was not easy for Michelle Thomson and it wouldn’t have been easy for anyone in that situation.

“But I think people would also appreciate that it wasn’t a particularly easy situation for the party to be in either.

“Michelle is now, happily, in the position where she can put this behind her. She has been cleared of any wrongdoing and I am sure she is very relieved about that so we can now look forward and have a discussion directly with her.

“But with the greatest of respect we will have the discussion, if she wants to have it, with her and not through the medium of the BBC.”

The former MP, who always denied any wrongdoing, spoke of her relief at being ‘completely exonerated’ after the inquiry was dropped.

Ms Thomson, who was elected as an MP in 2015, was one of five people named in a report sent to prosecutors last December following the police investigation into alleged mortgage fraud.

Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said there would be no criminal proceedings due to an absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence

Ms Thomson was linked to deals involving Christopher Hales, a solicitor who was struck off for professional misconduct involving transactions in 2010 and 2011.

She told BBC Scotland she was not aware Mr Hales had been struck off until it emerged in the press in 2015.

The police investigation centred around so-called ‘back-to-back’ property deals, in which homes are sold or remortgaged immediately or soon after purchase, sometimes at a higher price.

Ms Thomson categorically denied that vulnerable people had been targeted for property deals, adding: “If there’s anyone who does feel aggrieved then I can only apologise.

“I would never, ever in any of my business dealings want to diddle someone. It’s just not appropriate and it wouldn’t be fair.”