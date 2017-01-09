Nicola Sturgeon rules out second independence vote in 2017

The First Minister has ruled out holding a second referendum on independence this year.

Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said a fresh vote is “highly likely” after Scotland voted to stay in the European Union but the rest of the UK backed an exit.

In an interview with STV News, the SNP leader ruled out holding a second vote this year.

Sturgeon said: “Not this year but I have made [it] very clear there is an absolute essential requirement for Scotland to remain in the single market because it matters to jobs and investment and livelihoods and living standards across the country.”

When asked again if she is ruling one out this year, the SNP leader said: “There is not going to be an independence referendum in 2017, I don’t think there is anybody who thinks that is the case.”

The First Minister said a referendum has “to be on the table to make sure Scotland is not driven off a hard Brexit cliff edge”.

The Scottish Government has drafted legislation to put the question of independence to voters again if it believes independence is the only way of maintaining Scotland’s membership of the European single market.

A consultation on the draft legislation is due to end on Wednesday.

In December, the First Minister published her government’s Brexit proposals to the UK Government.

Sturgeon wants Downing Street to seek full membership of the EU’s single market and customs union.

If the UK Government does not favour single market membership, the First Minister wants a new devolution deal to enable the Scottish Government to work towards a separate deal which would keep the country inside the single market even if the rest of the UK leaves.