Nicola Sturgeon unveils Oor Wullie Christmas card

Jings crivvens Christmas must be on its way now that Nicola Sturgeon has been caught playing Santa to Oor Wullie.

A cartoon depicting Ms Sturgeon leaving a present for Scotland’s favourite dungareed scamp has been chosen for the First Minister’s 2016 Christmas card.

Wullie is pictured exclaiming “Help Ma Boab!” as he contemplates the parcel in front of him.

In the background, the First Minister can be seen peering from behind Wullie’s shed after leaving her gift beside his bucket – leaving no doubt of the identify of Wullie’s secret Santa.

The original illustration marks next year’s 80th anniversary of the first appearance of Oor Wullie and The Broons in D C Thomson’s Sunday Post.

The original illustration by Peter Davidson and text by Morris Heggie will be auctioned next year and the proceeds will be shared between four charities; The Archie Foundation, SiMBA, Christine Witcutt Memorial Fund and The Dixon Community.

Mr Davidson and Mr Heggie have produced the weekly Oor Wullie and The Broons cartoon strips for many years, having started work with publishers DC Thomson in the 1960s.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Oor Wullie is a much-loved national treasure, adored by both children and adults across Scotland.

“His witty banter and mischievous character have been keeping people entertained for generations, and the marvellous artwork and timeless storylines mean that everyone recognises a little of themselves in these classic tales.

“I am delighted that on Wullie’s 80th anniversary, Peter and Morris have created a unique illustration for my 2016 Christmas card.

“Christmas is a time when we can all take a moment to slow down and spend time with our family and friends. However I also hope over the next few weeks people can take time to give comfort, companionship and support to those who need it. The charities chosen to benefit from this card are a reminder of the work done by others who do this valuable work all year round.”

Mr Davidson said: “I feel very honoured to have been asked to design this Christmas card. Oor Wullie has amused and delighted Scotland for over eighty years and hopefully this scene captures some of that joy.”

Mr Heggie said: “The adventures of Oor Wullie have entertained Scots for eight decades and in that time the mischievous scamp has become a much loved national treasure.

“I am delighted that the First Minister wanted to include Oor Wullie on her Christmas card. I feel very fortunate to be the cog that currently takes this iconic strip forward and am delighted that the wee laddie from Auchenshoogle is getting such recognition in the year of his 80th anniversary.