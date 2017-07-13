No lavish awayday - just a trip to Craigmillar

A FEW years ago, city council officials splashed out thousands of pounds on an “awayday” in a four-star hotel just a few hundred yards from their office.

But hard times require a less lavish approach. When chief executive Andrew Kerr and his leadership team wanted a get-together to look at the new administration’s plans last week, they decided to stage their awayday in Craigmillar.

The meeting – the first time the whole team was together – took place in the council’s East Neighbourhood Office, which also houses Craigmillar Library, at no extra cost.

A total of ten officials, including directors and heads of service, took part.