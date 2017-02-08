Poll: Support for independence leaps after ‘hard Brexit’

A new poll has shown that support for independence has been boosted after Theresa May vowed to remove the UK from the European Union’s single market.

A survey by BMG for The Herald found that 49% of Scots support independence compared with 51% who back the union, when don’t knows are removed.

Most Scots still oppose holding a second referendum before the UK leaves the EU.

Polling data from January had shown support for independence had fallen while Brexit negotiations continued.

However, the PM’s decision to pursue a ‘hard Brexit’ may have altered some Scots’ opinion on independence.

Yesterday, MSPs backed a motion rejecting the UK government’s proposal to ­implement Article 50 by 90 votes to 34 during a stormy debate in the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Brexit Secretary Mike Russell will today meet his Westminster counterpart David Davis at a session of the Joint Ministerial Council and claim the UK government has been ignoring First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s views on Brexit.

Speaking after the vote, Mr Russell said: “Scotland’s national parliament has today sent a clear message to the rest of the UK and Europe – we oppose a catastrophic hard Brexit that dumps Scotland outside of the single market against its wishes.”

He expressed frustration at Mrs May’s attitude towards Ms Sturgeon’s “compromise” Brexit proposals, which aim to protect Scotland’s relationship with the single market.