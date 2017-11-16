Power cut leaves city centre streets in darkness

Many businesses and homes in Edinburgh city centre have been left without power.

Scottish Power confirmed to the Evening News that there has been a fault at a sub station in Thistle Street which has caused the power cut.

Properties in Princes Street, George Street and surrounding the surrounding area are currently facing a blackout with engineers at the scene to rectify the problem.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: “We received reports of properties in the Princes Street area being without power this afternoon and we currently have engineers at the Thistle Street sub station to solve the problem.

“We don’t have a time that power will be back on but we will try and resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“Scottish Power apologies for any inconvenience caused.”