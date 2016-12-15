Prosecutors get Thomson report amid mortgage claims

Police investigating a solicitor over property deals linked to city MP Michelle Thomson have submitted a report to the procurator fiscal.

Christopher Hales was struck off by the Scottish Solicitors’ Disciplinary Tribunal (SSDT) in 2014 in connection with several transactions carried out by a property firm in which Ms Thomson was a partner in 2010-11.

Prosecutors last year instructed police to carry out an investigation into “alleged irregularities” relating to property deals in those years.

Edinburgh West MP Ms Thomson, 51, whose membership of the SNP was suspended when she withdrew herself from the party whip at Westminster after details of the investigation emerged, has denied any wrongdoing. Police Scotland confirmed that a report has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service “in relation to an investigation into alleged mortgage fraud”.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report concerning four men aged 48, 56, 59 and 59 and one woman aged 51 in relation to alleged incidents between 16/06/10 and 26/07/11.

“The report remains under the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Thomson said: “Michelle Thomson MP voluntarily attended an interview with Police Scotland on October 13 to assist in the ongoing investigation into solicitor Christopher Hales.

“No charges were brought and, as is standard under Scottish legal procedure, a report has now been submitted to the Crown Office.

“She looks forward to a conclusion on this matter at the earliest opportunity.”

Last week, Ms Thomson made contact with police after revealing she was raped as a 14-year-old girl.

She told the House of Commons on Thursday she was attacked in a wooded area 37 years ago by someone she knew.

The representative moved fellow MPs to tears as she told them “I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor” during a debate on the UN’s International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women.

Campaigners and fellow politicians praised her for her bravery in speaking out.

The MP told the Commons she had known her attacker and afterwards had “bottled it all up inside”.

Ms Thomson related how the rape had “fatally undermined” her self-esteem, confidence and sense of self-worth, and said she had not sought help until her mid-40s.

“I carried that guilt, anger, fear, sadness and bitterness for years,” she told MPs.

Explaining what happened, Ms Thomson said: “When I was 14, I was raped. As is common, it was by somebody who was known to me.”

She added: “It was mercifully quick and I remember first of all feeling surprise, then fear, then horror as I realised I quite simply couldn’t escape – because he was stronger than me.”

Ms Thomson’s decision to share her story publicly was hailed as “brave and important” by Rape Crisis Scotland. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the speech as “very moving and incredibly brave”.