Residents given the chance to question the council over budget proposals

More than 100 people have registered for tonight’s Question Time-style event designed to give residents their say on the city council’s budget proposals.

Plans to close the Capital’s world-renowned music school have already been dropped, but proposals which remain include cutting Edinburgh Leisure funding by £420,000, introducing a £25 charge for garden waste collections and increasing parking prices.

Tonight’s event at the City Chambers will allow residents to quiz council leader Adam McVey and other senior councillors including finance convener Alasdair Rankin, transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes, education convener Ian Perry and Ricky Henderson, chair of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board.

It will be chaired by Evening News deputy editor Euan McGrory.

Cllr Rankin, said: “It is really important that we get residents’ views on how we can more efficiently deliver services and what the impact of the proposals are on themselves, their families and their community, and to highlight opportunities or challenges they can see.

Anyone who cannot make the meeting can tune in live between 7.15-8.45pm via the council’s webcasting service and join in the discussion on Twitter.