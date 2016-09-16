Ruth Davidson overtakes Nicola Sturgeon in new opinion poll

SCOTTISH Tory leader Ruth Davidson has overtaken First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the latest poll on public satisfaction with top politicians.

Ms Sturgeon’s popularity has fallen by 12 points since an earlier survey in April, giving her an overall score of +14, compared with a satisfaction rating of +31 for Ms Davidson.

Prime Minister Theresa May emerged with a satisfaction rating of +16 while Jeremy Corbyn scored -25.

The survey by Ipsos MORI also found 48 per cent support for independence and 52 per cent for staying in the UK.

Support for a second independence referendum in the next two years stood at 41 per cent, with 54 per cent against a fresh vote.

A Scottish Tory spokesman claimed: “People are well and truly fed up of the SNP threatening another independence referendum. This suggests the more Nicola Sturgeon ramps it up, the less people like it.”