Scots use #WeAreScotland hashtag to hit back at xenophobia

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon inspired the hashtag. Picture: Getty Images

People in Scotland are using the #WeAreScotland hashtag to spread a positive message that anyone is welcome in the country regardless of where they are from. The trending hashtag was inspired by Nicola Sturgeon’s reaction to comments made at the Conservative Party conference concerning foreign doctors, international students and EU nationals in the UK.