SNP councillor apologises over tweet criticising MP’s toddler

A SNP politician has been forced to apologise after she criticised what a Tory MP’s young daughter chose to wear on her first day at a new nursery.

Moira Shelmit, a SNP councillor in West Lothian, posted a snide tweet about a picture published online by Paul Masterton MP, which showed his little girl wearing a pink jacket as she began her first walk to nursery school.

Mr Masterton’s tweeted picture also showed her little brother and was captioned: “Momentous day in the Masterton house as Daisy starts big girl nursery. Just about holding it together. Wee bro looks chuffed to get peace.”

Ms Shelmit responded to the East Renfrewshire MP’s post by tweeting: “Pink and sheep for girls. Tuff trucks for boys. @BBCWomen’sHour #genderstereotyping.”

Mr Masterton responded angrily.

He tweeted: “How dare you! You should be ashamed shaming parents in this way. For info: we let Daisy pick her own clothes, so what if she likes pink?

“She also likes Thomas the Tank Engine, dressing up as Elsa, putting on nail polish and playing with cars. A disgraceful and clueless comment.”

Ms Shelmit removed the tweet and apologised.