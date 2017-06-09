SNP lose Edinburgh West to Liberal Democrats

CHRISTINE Jardine of the Liberal Democrats has taken the Edinburgh West seat from the SNP.

Beating SNP candidate Toni Giugliano by 18,108 votes to 15,120, Christine Jardine said she was “stunned, delighted and honoured” to be elected MP for Edinburgh West.

And she claimed it showed the Lib Dems were winning back their previous heartlands.

“Over the years the Lib Dems have served the public of Edinburgh West well as councillors, MPs and MSPs. That’s what has been important in this campaign.

“It proves the Lib Dems are back in the areas which were traditionally Liberal areas of Scotland. People are returning to Liberal values.”

Ms Jardine said the party’s commitment to oppose an independence referendum had also played a part. “The SNP’s plans for a second referendum are not what people want. That message was coming across loud and clear on the doorstep throughout the campaign.

“Edinburgh West also voted heavily in favour of staying in the EU - the Remain vote here was huge - and that too was reflected in our vote. People don’t want the economic trauma that leaving the EU is going to cause and they certainly don’t want that compounded by another independence referendum and the uncertainty that would bring.”