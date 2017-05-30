SNP manifesto: the ten key pledges

Ten main points from the launch of the SNP’s general election manifesto today.

READ MORE - Sturgeon timescale for indyref2 could be pushed back

• An “alternative to austerity” that will release almost £120 billion for public spending over the next parliament, achieving a current budget balance by the final year of the parliament

• Protect public services, including a plan for additional NHS spending across the UK that would, by 2021/22, increase the NHS Scotland budget by up to £1 billion over and above our existing plans

• Increase the Minimum Wage to the level of the Real Living Wage, taking the Minimum Wage to over £10 per hour by the end of the parliament

• Lift the freeze on benefits and abolish the two-child cap and the Rape Clause

• Protect the Triple Lock on pensions, protect the winter fuel allowance and support fair pensions for women

• No increase in taxation on the low paid, in National Insurance or in VAT.

• Support a UK-wide increase in the higher rate of taxation from 45p to 50p.

• Double the employment allowance providing a National Insurance discount for job-creation

• Protect Scotland’s place in the single market, and demand for the Scottish Government a place at the table in Brexit negotiations

• Secure, by winning a majority of Scottish seats, a reinforcement of the existing mandate for Scotland having a choice on its future when the terms of Brexit are clear