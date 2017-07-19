SNP MP wears Scotland football top in House of Commons

SNP MP Hannah Bardell was spotted wearing a Scotland football top in the House of Commons today, ahead of the Scotland women’s national team making their major tournament debut.

The member for Livingston stood up during oral questions to the Secretary of State for Scotland and said: “I’d also like to put on my record the very best wishes of everyone on these benches for the Scottish football team - I’m wearing their colours, I hope you don’t mind.

“I used to play alongside two of Scotland’s national players at university. Their career has obivously done better in football than mine.”

Ms Bardell - who this morning took part in the MP and media sports day - then asked a question about public sector jobs in West Lothian.

The SNP spokesperson for Trade and Investment asked: “Mr Speaker, Livingston and West Lothian already has a low proportion of public sector jobs in Scotland, and ranks 20 out of 32 local authorities.

“The private sector is strong but with the loss of HMRC jobs the percentage of public sector jobs is going to go.

“Will [Scottish Secretary David Mundell] come to my constituency and face up to the reality of those job closures or at least receive a delegation as is his duty as Secretary of State?”

Mr Mundell replied that he would be ‘very happy’ to meet with Ms Bardell.

Ms Bardell is well known for her love of sport, and enjoys ‘surfing, golfing and watching more sports but in particular football and rugby’, according to her party profile.