SNP win North East Fife seat by 2 votes

The final vote in North East Fife has been decided by two votes following two recounts.

The SNP’s incumbent Stephen Gethins and Liberal Democrat challenger Elizabeth Riches were split by just one ballot, with two recounts taking place.

Early speculation stated that a coin toss could have been used to decide the outcome if a third recount doesn’t result in a clear victor.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond loses his Gordon seat to Tories

The final count saw the SNP gain the seat, pipping the Lib Dems by 13,743 to 13,741.

The overall turnout for the seat is as follows.

SNP: 32.9% (-8.1)

LDem: 32.9% (+1.5)

Con: 24.1% (+7.8)

Lab: 9.6% (+1.9)

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson: ‘Indyref2 is dead’