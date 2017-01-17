Sturgeon: Indyref2 now ‘more likely’ with hard Brexit plans

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that a second referendum on Scottish independence is now "more likely" after Theresa May set out plans to leave the EU single market after Brexit.

A so called "hard Brexit" would have disastrous consequences for Scotland's economy, Ms Sturgeon said the Prime Minister's speech today, and remaining in the single market was a red line issue for the Scottish First Minister.

Mrs May said today that the UK would seek a free trade deal with the rest of Europe after leaving the EU, but not as part of the single market.

But the First Minister said it would not be in Scotland's "national interest"

“It seems the Westminster Tory Government now think they can do anything to Scotland and get away with it," Ms Sturgeon said.

"They must start to understand how wrong they are. The UK Government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards and our reputation as an open, tolerant country, without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future.

“With her comments today, the Prime Minister has only succeeded in making that choice more likely.”

Ms Sturgeon said the the UK is heading for a "hard Brexit" which has previously seen warnings of 80,000 jobs being lost north of the border and billions of pounds to the economy.

"Decisions are being driven not by the rational best interests of the country, but by the obsessions of the hard-right of the Tory party," she went on

“It is also becoming clear that a more fundamental issue is emerging – not just whether the UK is in or out of the EU, but what kind of country it is going to be. The Prime Minister gave the game away towards the end of her speech when she talked of the potential for the UK to become a low wage, low tax, de-regulated economy. That would see a race to the bottom replace our membership of the single market and everyone – perhaps apart from the very wealthiest – would be worse off as a result.

“The Scottish Government set out, before Christmas, compromise proposals that would protect Scotland's interests – and we made clear the central importance of single market membership to Scotland's economic and wider national interests.

“While discussions on those proposals continue, and while the Prime Minister today reiterated her pledge to give our plan proper consideration, we have not yet seen evidence that Scotland's voice is being listened to or our interests taken into account.

“That must change in short order if there is to be any confidence that Scotland's interests can be met within the UK. And if, as the PM has now signaled, the UK is not staying in the single market, then there must be serious engagement on our proposal to allow Scotland to do so.

“So while the Scottish Government will continue to take decisions in an orderly and responsible way, one thing should remain crystal clear – the Tory Government cannot be allowed to act against Scotland’s wishes and our interests, and reject all attempts at compromise."