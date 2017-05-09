Sturgeon: Scotland faces choice between SNP and Tories

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scottish voters face a “straightforward choice” in the general election between the SNP or Conservative MPs who will “rubber-stamp” the Prime Minister’s hard Brexit and austerity policies.

The SNP leader said Theresa May would win the election and the SNP would “stand up for Scotland” at Westminster while the Tories would follow the Prime Minister.

Ms Sturgeon started the first full week of campaigning at Inveralmond Brewery in Perth with local SNP MP Pete Wishart, where she practised pulling pints.

Despite gains for the Tories and SNP losses on Perth and Kinross Council at the local elections, Ms Sturgeon said she is “very confident” Mr Wishart will be re-elected and claimed the council election results are a “huge springboard for the SNP going into this election”.

She said: “The issue at the heart of this election, not just in Perth and Perthshire but across Scotland, is a very straightforward one. Tory MPs from Scotland will be a rubber-stamp for Theresa May, for her reckless approach to Brexit and the cuts we know the Tories will want to impose.

“SNP MPs like Pete Wishart will be MPs that go to Westminster to stand up for Scotland, make Scotland’s voice heard.”