Sturgeon unveils new economics scholarships during US trip

Nicola Sturgeon has announced the creation of new PhD scholarships in economics at Heriot-Watt University.

The First Minister made the announcement during a visit to Stanford University on the second day of her trip to the United States.

The scholarships will see doctoral students based for part of their studies at Panmure House, the final home of economist Adam Smith who wrote The Wealth Of Nations, published in 1776.

Speaking alongside Dr Heather McGregor, the new executive dean of the Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt, Ms Sturgeon encouraged students from Stanford, one of the world’s leading research and teaching institutions, to apply for the scholarships, which will be open to graduates from across the world.

She said: “Panmure House will play host to the ideas of the Scottish enlightenment and play a part in renewing those ideas for the 21st century. I’m delighted to say this project received the fullest support of two of the greatest sons of Stanford University, Kenneth Arrow and Myron Scholes, both of whom did so much to advance the thinking of Adam Smith.”