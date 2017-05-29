Tories play down poll dip

Ruth Davidson dismissed the fall in Tory support in opinion polls as something that “always happens” in election campaigns.

The Scottish Tory leader also said the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10, with John McDonnell as his chancellor and Diane Abbott as home secretary, would focus voters’ minds.

She spoke out with less than two weeks to go until the June 8 General Election, with several polls showing the Conservative lead shrinking, including one which put Theresa May’s party just six points clear.

Ms Davidson said: “As a veteran of six Scottish or UK wide elections and two referenda the narrowing of the polls always happens around this time a nd it focuses people’s minds.

“People at home will be thinking actually in two weeks time Jeremy Corbyn could be in charge of the country, I absolutely think Theresa May is the best person in that job.”