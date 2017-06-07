Video: Campaigners stage protest in Ruth Davidson’s office

POLICE were called after campaigners staged a protest inside Ruth Davidson’s constituency office in Roseburn calling for the benefit cap to be scrapped.

The Scottish Tory leader was not in, but the protesters handed in a letter telling her: “The benefits cap introduced by your government is making mothers and children homeless and forcing them into appalling hostels.”

"Power to the People" action group took over the office of Ruth Davidson to campaign against the Benefits Cap. Picture: Andrew O'Brien

The campaigners said 11 families with 42 children face eviction from their privately rented homes in North Edinburgh because the benefit cap leaves them unable to pay their rent.

“It is vital they are awarded temporary accommodation flats in the area before the eviction date.”

Police said they had been made aware, but didn’t attend.