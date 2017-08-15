What’s in the City coalition agreement?

Have your say

the agreement being published today includes 52 council commitments. They include:

Build at least 10,000 social and affordable homes over the next five years

Explore the introduction of fair rent zones.

Create a Homelessness Task Force.

Prioritise the use of brownfield sites and work with public sector and private landowners to develop land for affordable housing.

Invest £100 million in roads and pavements.

Deliver the tram extension to Newhaven by 2022 after reviewing the business case and delivery plan to ensure they are robust.

Increase recycling from 46 per cent to 60 per cent.

Build two new secondary schools and ten primaries.

Improve access to library services and community centres, making them more digital, and delivering them in partnership with local communities.

Increase allotment provision and support food growing initiatives.

Establish a Child Poverty Action Unit.

Limit Council Tax increases to three per cent a year to 2021.

Continue policy of no compulsory redundancies and keep a presumption in favour of in-house service provision.

Devolve local decisions to four Locality Committees.