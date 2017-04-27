‘White powder’ sent to SNP HQ in Edinburgh

A suspicious package containing “white powder” has been sent to the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

A council office in Forfar and SNP MP John Nicolson’s office near Glasgow also recieved the substances.

Scottish Parliament security chiefs said the packages were sent on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and were “were associated with the forthcoming UK general election”.

In a note to MSPs, head of parliament security Becky Thomson said: “The security office would like to remind all members and their staff of the main actions to take if suspicious mail is received at a local office: rest the package on a flat surface, make no further attempt to open the package, or touch or move it, call 999 immediately and evacuate the area.

“We aim to deliver a training session with Police Scotland colleagues on mail handling, suspicious packages and ‘white powder’ as soon as possible. We will provide you with further information on this shortly.”