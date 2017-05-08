Yes voters ‘are turning to No’, claims Labour MP

The only Labour candidate defending a seat in Scotland has insisted that the “Sturgeon surge” is over.

Ian Murray was the only Labour MP in the last Parliament after victory in Edinburgh South in 2015, but insists the SNP’s support is on the wane after gaining 50 per cent of the Scottish vote two years ago.

“Even areas that voted Yes in 2014 are now saying ‘no thanks’ to a divisive second independence referendum,” he said.

“In vast parts of Scotland, including areas like Edinburgh South, only Labour can stop the SNP.

“Scotland needs Labour MPs who will fight for jobs and investment, not Tory MPs who want a blank cheque for a hard Brexit or SNP MPs who will only fight for a second independence referendum.”