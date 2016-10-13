Poll: One in 10 swayed to back independence by Brexit vote

Brexit has not mobilised increased support for a second referendum on Scottish independence, according to a new poll.

The BMG survey for The Herald found that even a hard Brexit deal- which would pull Scotland out of the single market - would persuade only 12 per cent of voters currently against a second independence poll to back calls to hold one.

75 per cent said it would have no effect while 13 per cent didn’t know.

Those currently in favour of a second referendum are also deeply divided on when it should be held.

39 per cent said that a second vote should be held before Article 50 is triggered in March 2017, while 33 per cent said it should be later.

BMG director Dr Michael Turner said it was “clear as day” that the decision to leave the EU hasn’t changed people’s minds among those who oppose indyref2.

He said: “It is not a gamechanger, The vast majority of people who think there shouldn’t be an independence referendum are not going to be swayed by whether or not we leave the EU.”

The findings are a blow to Nicola Sturgeon, who will put Brexit at the centre of her speech at the opening of the SNP conference in Glasgow today.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed her 54 MPs will vote against the Great Repeal Bill in the Commons, calling for a coalition of moderate Tories, Labour and Lib Dem MPs to join the SNP in fighting a hard Brexit.

