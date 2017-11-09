Popular kids play area torched in Muirhouse

FAMILIES have been left devastated after a popular play area was torched.

The Centipede Project off Muirhouse Avenue was installed last May for parents and children to enjoy.

But the attraction was left damaged and litter-strewn after being used for a bonfire site on Tuesday night.

Artist and designer Natalie Taylor said: “It’s such a shame. It’s so well-loved and well-used by the community.

“It looks like someone’s had a party there and lit a bonfire.”

Centipede Project started in 2012, with a vision to bring the community of North Edinburgh together through engaging, creative events.

The project turned the brownfield site at Muirhouse Avenue into a temporary play space until houses are built as planned in a few years.

Muirhouse Avenue is in partnership with the city council and funded by Church of Scotland’s Go For It grant and Big Lottery’s Awards for All grant.

Those behind the project are appealing for the community’s help this morning at 10am in returning the play area to its former glory.