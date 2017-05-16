Portobello musician features in new SSPCA advert

DURING her childhood, she craved a pet but wasn’t allowed one due to her dad’s animal allergy.

But now Megan Davidson is combining her love for music and animals after the Scottish SPCA selected her original song for their new television advert.

Megan Davidson at Scottish SPCA Cardonald with Marley Pic Peter Devlin

The 21-year-old, from Portobello, has been playing guitar for as long as she can remember and said she was honoured when the charity chose her work for their new campaign.

The advert shows a group of pets who are in the charity’s care but need money from the public to allow the Scottish SPCA to continue their hard work.

Megan, who has been writing music since she was 16 and performs as “Megan D”, said: “As an animal lover I was honoured to receive a message asking if the Scottish SPCA could use my song as part of their TV campaign.

“Having watched the advert through, it seems like a perfect fit, almost as if it had been written for that purpose.

“As I was recording the song in the studio I felt very proud to be doing something to help such a worthwhile cause.”

Megan, who is studying journalism at the City of Glasgow College, is a former pupil of George Watson’s College.

She wrote Every Song that I Sing – the advert song – around four years ago and it now enjoys radio airplay.

One of the charity’s producer’s heard the song at the time, but it wasn’t until recently they got in touch with Megan.

She said: “I wrote the song when I was in my bedroom one day while I was sitting looking out of my window.

“The song has more of a theme than a meaning.

“It’s about how we always want someone to be there but they aren’t necessarily always there. I think it fits in really well with the Scottish SPCA’s advert.”

She added: “When I first started writing my own songs I never really considered myself a good singer but then I realised I’d have to do it to allow people to listen to my music.

“My family and friends told me I was alright at it so I just started doing more and more.

“I began busking and eventually doing covers on Facebook.”

Megan, who now lives in Glasgow, regularly performs at Malones pop-up bar on Princes Street when she’s home in the Capital and hopes the advert will lead to a career in music.

She has recorded her first EP with Glasgow band Frightened Rabbit which is due to be released over the next few months.

Mike Flynn, chief superintendent at the charity, said: “We’ve been looking to update our television advert for a while now, but we were never able to find the right music.

“A colleague had heard the song on a local radio station a few years ago, and taken the time to call the station to find out who the artist behind the song was.

“As soon as we heard the song we realised we had found the one and made contact with Megan.”

He added: “We are very grateful that Megan allowed us to use her music.

“She is a very talented musician and we wish her all the very best in her career.”

