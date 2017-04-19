Power cut-proof lightbulbs being trialled in the Capital

Pioneering new lightbulbs that stay on in a power-cut are being trialled by customers in Edinburgh as part of a pilot by SP Energy Networks, the distribution arm of ScottishPower.

The iViTiON bulb can detect when power is gone and switches to battery power to stay on in the dark.

It screws in like a conventional bulb but contains a battery that charges during normal usage.

And it can also tell the difference between a power cut and someone flicking the light switch and it shines with the brightness of a regular 60-watt bulb – despite using only eight watts of power itself.

Using LED technology, it also makes an energy saving of up to 80 per cent compared to a standard lightbulb.

Colin Taylor, Director of Engineering Services at SP Energy Networks, said: “This could be a real lightbulb moment in the way we use technology to support customers. These bulbs have the potential to make a big difference, particularly for vulnerable or elderly customers.”

SP Energy Network customers in Edinburgh are among the first in the UK to try the bulbs.