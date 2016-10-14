Prison for theft of supermarket TVs

A REPEAT offender who stole thousands of pounds worth of televisions and electrical goods from a supermarket has been jailed for four years.

A judge told Wayne Coyle that his criminal record, particularly for similar offences, was “atrocious”.

At the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday, John Morris QC told Coyle: “Numerous modest custodial sentences in the past have done nothing to deter you.

“You presumably know prison is the inevitable consequence of what you did.

The judge pointed out that Coyle had a “fair insight” into his own problems and said it was only he who could take the help offered to him in prison. He added: “I hope I don’t see you again.”

Coyle, formerly of Niddrie Marischal Green, Edinburgh, had earlier admitted breaking into Sainsbury’s premises at Meadowbank Retail Park in the city on January 26 last year and stealing 15 TVs, six PlayStation consoles, two Kindles, eight android tablets and 48 Xbox games worth more than £9000.

The 31-year-old also pled guilty to a break-in at Gala Bingo at another site in the same retail park, when £400 was stolen from gaming machines on January 7 last year, and returning to commit a further break-in there on January 26 in an attempt to steal more money.

The court heard that at the rear of the bingo premises was a walled-in smoking area with a hut containing gaming machines for the use of smokers.

On January 7, Coyle was caught on CCTV climbing the wall before opening an emergency exit door and allowing accomplices in to force open the machines.

Coyle and others returned again on January 26 in a bid to repeat the crime, but after the earlier break-in money was not kept in the machines overnight.

The same night Coyle and another man went into a warehouse area at the rear of the supermarket after a door was left open and forced their way into security cages to steal the haul of electrical goods.

The court heard that £1800 worth of goods were left behind outside the warehouse and two TVs, a tablet and a game console were also later recovered.

Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said that Coyle was currently serving prison sentences totalling 47 months, imposed last year following other break-ins.

He said: “What seems to be behind all of these offences is the ongoing problem he had had with drug and alcohol misuse and committing offences of dishonesty to finance that.”

He said Coyle had gone through a detoxification process in prison and was intent on taking opportunities made available to him.