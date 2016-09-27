Prize judges make a beeline for Dhiah

An Edinburgh University graduated has been named “Most Enterprising Green Graduate 2016” in an awards ceremony at the Scottish Parliament.

Five students and graduates in all were recognised for their contributions towards building a more sustainable Scotland. Students and graduates from all over Scotland took to the stage at the Scottish Parliament to present their achievements made through the Environmental Placement Programme, run by Bright Green Business.

The programme sees the placement of students and graduates in host companies for eight-12 weeks where they work on an environmental project.

The winner, Dhiah Karsiwulan was named “Most Enterprising Green Graduate 2016” and was awarded the trophy by Colin Beattie MSP. Her bee-inspired Travel Plan developed for Scottish Parliament Building users gave Dhiah experience of applying her knowledge in a professional environment. Fresh from a Masters in Carbon Management at the University of Edinburgh, Dhiah calculated carbon emissions from business travel, helped identify travel patterns and provided options of sustainable and lower-carbon travel.

Dhiah said “This placement has been an awesome experience for me. It gave me the opportunity to work with the Scottish Parliament and do an interesting project – preparing a sustainable travel plan for the parliament. The project that I worked on allowed me to learn new things, apply knowledge I learnt on my masters programme, and improve my personal and management skills. I don’t think this opportunity would have been possible without the Environment Placement Programme.”

The Judges Commendation was awarded to Active Travel Coordinators Tom Kemsley and Urszula Kasperek. Through their work at Queen Margaret University and Edinburgh College they have improved facilities and engagement with cycling on their campuses and are making progress to achieving Cycle Friendly Campus Awards. Both plan on continuing the work at their campuses.

Head judge Ralph Harkess said: “I am impressed with the quality and standard of presentations given by the students and graduates here today. They should all be immensely proud of the achievements that they have made on their placements and the invaluable contributions they have made to their host companies. I wish them all the best in the future! ”